Pakistan Envoy To EU Meets Norwegian Counterpart

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Tuesday met with Anders H. Eide, the Permanent Representative of Norway to the EU

Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Tuesday met with Anders H. Eide, the Permanent Representative of Norway to the EU.

In the meeting, they discussed views on matters of regional and global importance, said an embassy's press release.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in Brussels across areas of mutual interest.

