ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan Imtiaz Ahmad on Monday emphasized it was imperative that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and international community back their words on Kashmir with concrete actions for the sake of justice and human dignity.

He expressed these views during an interactive session with the prominent Japanese print and electronic media persons held at the embassy to commemorate Kashmir Black Day.

Senior representatives from The Asahi Shimbun, The Yomiuiri Shimbun, The Mainichi Shimbun, Nippon Television Network Corporation and NHK attended the event.

In his remarks, the ambassador highlighted the internationally recognized legal and political dimensions of the Kashmir dispute with special reference to illegal occupation by Indian security forces in 1947.

He added that for the last 73 years India has unleashed a reign of terror and brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people, who have however, shown unmatched resilience and continued struggle for their just cause.

The ambassador also apprised media persons of India's illegal acts of August 5, 2019 and subsequent unprecedented human rights violations, crackdown, media blockade, extra judicial killings in fake encounters, digital lockdown and demographic apartheid in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He added that the international community and human rights organizations have time and again raised concerns over the continuing gross human rights violations and have identified Indian unconcealed brutalities in IIOJK.

Ambassador Ahmed acknowledged the role of media in highlighting the factual grave situation in IIOJK and exposing inhuman tactics applied by Indian security forces against the Kashmiri people.

