ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh Saturday warned that the consequences of a nuclear war would be dire for the region, rejected India's attempts to project its failures onto Pakistan, saying such actions are unacceptable and urged restraint to avoid catastrophic fallout.

During an interaction with a private news channel, he emphasized that regional instability would have dire consequences and Pakistan's quest for peace is not indicative of weakness.

He said Pakistan desires improved relations with neighboring countries and peace in the region, adding, Pakistan has always acted as a responsible country and demonstrated restraint.

He noted the global community is witnessing India's actions and India has failed to produce evidence in the Pulwama incident, despite Pakistan's proposal for an unbiased investigation.

He further added that India's allegations against Pakistan are baseless and lack credible evidence and the international community should take note of India's attempts to shift the focus from its own failures.

Responding a query, he cautioned that any aggressive move by India would be met with a strong and decisive response from Pakistan.

He made it clear that Pakistan's defense and sovereignty are non-negotiable, and the country will take all necessary measures to protect its territorial integrity.