Open Menu

Pakistan Envoy To US Says India's Blame Game Won't Work, Warns Of Consequences

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Pakistan envoy to US says India's blame game won't work, warns of consequences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh Saturday warned that the consequences of a nuclear war would be dire for the region, rejected India's attempts to project its failures onto Pakistan, saying such actions are unacceptable and urged restraint to avoid catastrophic fallout.

During an interaction with a private news channel, he emphasized that regional instability would have dire consequences and Pakistan's quest for peace is not indicative of weakness.

He said Pakistan desires improved relations with neighboring countries and peace in the region, adding, Pakistan has always acted as a responsible country and demonstrated restraint.

He noted the global community is witnessing India's actions and India has failed to produce evidence in the Pulwama incident, despite Pakistan's proposal for an unbiased investigation.

He further added that India's allegations against Pakistan are baseless and lack credible evidence and the international community should take note of India's attempts to shift the focus from its own failures.

Responding a query, he cautioned that any aggressive move by India would be met with a strong and decisive response from Pakistan.

He made it clear that Pakistan's defense and sovereignty are non-negotiable, and the country will take all necessary measures to protect its territorial integrity.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

2 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

11 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

11 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

12 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

12 hours ago
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

12 hours ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

12 hours ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

12 hours ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

12 hours ago
 Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

12 hours ago

AJK govt determined to address overseas Kashmiris  grievances: AJK Minister Cha ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan