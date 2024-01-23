Pakistan Envoy, Turkish Institute Director Discuss Cultural Collaboration
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Qatar Muhemmed Aejaz on Tuesday met with Professor Ahmet Uysal, Director of Yunus Emre Institute of Doha.
In the meeting, they discussed the ways to strengthen cultural collaboration and foster deeper connections between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye, the embassy said on its X account.
Named after 14th century poet, Yunus Emre Institute is a world-wide non-profit organization which aims to promote the Turkish language and the culture around the world.
