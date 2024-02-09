ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) High Commissioner of Pakistan in Uganda Muhammad Hassan Wazir on Friday met Deputy Speaker of Uganda's Parliament Thomas Tayebwa wherein they discussed bilateral cooperation as well as the contribution of the Pakistani diaspora.

"It was indeed my pleasure meeting your Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa and discussing bilateral cooperation between our two countries," the high commissioner wrote on X.

Thanking Uganda for hosting the Pakistani diaspora, he said that Pakistan and Uganda had great friendly relations and that he was proud of Pakistanis for investing in Uganda.

Similarly, the Ugandan deputy speaker also took to X saying that both sides emphasised inter-parliamentary relations.

The Pakistani envoy appreciated Uganda's level of hospitality as a country and congratulated Ugandan President Yoweri K Museveni upon his new role as Chairman of NAM and G77 Plus China and the successful hosting of the two critical summits.

The deputy speaker also appreciated the contribution of the Pakistani community in Uganda towards the country's development.