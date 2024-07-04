Open Menu

Pakistan Envoy Urges Citizens To Abide By UAE Visit Visa Rules

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 10:29 PM

Pakistan envoy urges citizens to abide by UAE visit visa rules

The Pakistan embassy in Abu Dhabi has warned its citizens not to travel to the UAE on visit visas without the required documentation, or they risk being sent back home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan embassy in Abu Dhabi has warned its citizens not to travel to the UAE on visit visas without the required documentation, or they risk being sent back home.

It also cautioned Pakistanis against traveling on tourist permits with the intention of seeking employment, without having concrete job offers in place.

The alert follows a rise in cases of Pakistani workers declined entry at UAE airports due to insufficient documents over the past eight months, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, said there was no ban on Pakistani citizens entering the UAE.

However, he said the embassy and consulate staff received numerous calls from Pakistanis on UAE visit visas at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports who were asked to return home as they did not have the required documents, accommodation and funds to cover their stay.

“The message we want to send across is that even on visit visa you need at least Dh3,000, valid hotel accommodation and a return air ticket,” Mr Tirmizi said.

He said they should only travel to the UAE when all their documentation is complete. Unfortunately, these are workers looking for a job who think once they are here they will be able to find one, he added.

“We want to tell them to travel here once they have a clear offer from a company and the necessary documentation otherwise it’s shooting an arrow in the dark.”

Airport authorities in the UAE have tightened rules requiring visitors to have a return ticket, a hotel booking and a minimum of Dh3,000 for their stay to prevent the entry of jobseekers who overstay their visit visas.

Related Topics

Pakistan UAE Hotel Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Visit Job Alert Visa All From Employment

Recent Stories

AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

1 minute ago
 Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees ..

Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation

1 minute ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding

1 minute ago
 Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Naw ..

Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Nawabshah

38 seconds ago
 Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 wit ..

Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote

39 seconds ago
 Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bu ..

Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bus incident

41 seconds ago
Admission process in Govt colleges to continue til ..

Admission process in Govt colleges to continue till July 25: SED

43 seconds ago
 Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vow ..

Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vowing continued struggle for fre ..

45 seconds ago
 Govt decides to depute motorway police in various ..

Govt decides to depute motorway police in various highways of Balochistan: Minis ..

6 minutes ago
 04 killed, 40 injured in road accident

04 killed, 40 injured in road accident

50 seconds ago
 DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram

DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram

52 seconds ago
 Mango exhibition deemed a sweet success in Mirpurk ..

Mango exhibition deemed a sweet success in Mirpurkhas, teamwork celebrated

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan