UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Envoy Urges Community To Follow SOPs Amidst COVID Surge In Japan

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Pakistan envoy urges community to follow SOPs amidst COVID surge in Japan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador in Tokyo Imtiaz Ahmad urged the compatriots to strictly observe the anti-COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs) apprising them of the border enforcement measures by Japanese government in wake of new surge in coronavirus cases.

He was addressing an E-Khuli Kachehri held by the embassy in pursuance of prime minister's initiative for reaching out to the Pakistani community, said a press release received here Thursday.

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad chaired the event and opened the session with detailed briefing to the community on purpose and objectives of the E-Khuli Kachehri, followed by a quick round up of the corona situation in Japan.

Ambassador also interacted and welcomed the new cabinet members of Pakistan Students Association of Japan (PSAJ). The newly formed cabinet members of PSAJ expressed their views and suggestions in order to coordinate effectively for the welfare of Pakistani students in Japan.

The community members praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of E-Kachehris and shared their opinions and suggestions regarding variety of topics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Tokyo Japan Border Event Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Envoy Says Haiti Facing 'Very Serious' Situatio ..

2 minutes ago

Romanian President Agrees to Fire Finance Minister ..

2 minutes ago

'The World in Faces' Exhibition of Russian Photogr ..

2 minutes ago

China makes notable progress on biodiversity conse ..

51 minutes ago

Ali Nawaz brushes aside opposition's impression of ..

51 minutes ago

NATO Sees Russian Jet Incident in Baltic Sea as Pr ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.