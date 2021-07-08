Pakistan envoy urges community to follow SOPs amidst COVID surge in Japan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador in Tokyo Imtiaz Ahmad urged the compatriots to strictly observe the anti-COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs) apprising them of the border enforcement measures by Japanese government in wake of new surge in coronavirus cases.

He was addressing an E-Khuli Kachehri held by the embassy in pursuance of prime minister's initiative for reaching out to the Pakistani community, said a press release received here Thursday.

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad chaired the event and opened the session with detailed briefing to the community on purpose and objectives of the E-Khuli Kachehri, followed by a quick round up of the corona situation in Japan.

Ambassador also interacted and welcomed the new cabinet members of Pakistan Students Association of Japan (PSAJ). The newly formed cabinet members of PSAJ expressed their views and suggestions in order to coordinate effectively for the welfare of Pakistani students in Japan.

The community members praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of E-Kachehris and shared their opinions and suggestions regarding variety of topics.