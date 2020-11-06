UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Envoy Urges I'ntl Community To Play Role In Cessation Of HR Violations In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:40 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan to Algeria Ata-ul-Munim Shahid has urged the international community to play its role in immediate cessation of the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

While addressing an event held in Algiers regarding "Kashmir Black Day" at the Embassy's premises, he also highlighted plight of Kashmiri people in IIOJK, a message received here from Algiers on Friday said.

The event, organized by the Mission, was attended by the Algerian students, artists, journalists, Pakistani diaspora and local notables.

The ambassador, who read out the message of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan on the occasion, also highlighted the significance of the day, underscored the endeavors of present government for taking positive and bold steps towards Kashmir issue.

He apprised the gathering of 5th August last year's unilateral illegal actions of Indian Government including abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A and the current grave situation in the State.

The Algerian artists, students and journalists also spoke on the occasion and strongly supported Kashmiri people in their freedom struggle.

After the speech, documentaries on Kashmir were displayed projecting plight of the Kashmiris of IIOJK and human rights violations by Indian forces.

