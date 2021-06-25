UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Envoy, US Congressmen Discuss Bilateral Ties, Afghan Peace Process

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:07 PM

Pakistan's Ambassador to US Asad Majeed Khan Friday held meetings with various members of the US congress and discussed various aspects of Pakistan-US relations as well as Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to US Asad Majeed Khan Friday held meetings with various members of the US congress and discussed various aspects of Pakistan-US relations as well as Afghan peace process.

The Congressmen included Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, Congressman Mike Rogers, Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Darrell Issa as well as Congressman Barry Moore from Alabama.

They agreed to work together for strengthening Pak-US relationship that could substantially contribute to achieving regional peace and stability.

The current situation in Afghanistan and the need for supporting the peace process were also discussed.

The ambassador also briefed the members of the Congress on various measures taken by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and to procure more vaccines from US manufacturers.

The members of the US Congress expressed their interest in visiting Pakistan as soon as the pandemic related travel restrictions would improve. They also agreed to strengthen parliamentary linkages between the two countries.

