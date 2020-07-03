UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Envoy Visits Central And North Central Provinces Of Sri Lanka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:59 PM

Pakistan envoy visits Central and North Central provinces of Sri Lanka

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak Friday visited Central and North Central provinces of Sri Lanka and hold meetings with different dignitaries of the state during the trip

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak Friday visited Central and North Central provinces of Sri Lanka and hold meetings with different dignitaries of the state during the trip.

The High Commissioner met with the Governor of Central Province, Hon. Lalith U Gamage at his office in Kandy and discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries, including assistance which can be provided by Pakistan to the Central Province and to explore opportunities to further enhance economic, trade, educational, cultural, tourism and people to people contacts, says a press release received here.

The High Commissioner along with Afzal Marikar, Honorary Consul of Pakistan in Kandy visited Jinnah Memorial Hall. He met with office bearer of Kandy Muslim Traders Association and also distributed school kits and sports items among the children of three schools (Siddhi Lebbe Maha, Rasindew Maha Vidyalaya and Handaganawa Maha Vidyalaya).

During the visit, the High Commissioner also denoted school kits and sports items to Rangiri Dambulla National School in Dambulla and Polonnaruwa Gunawardenapura Primary Minneriya School, North Central Province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Sports Sri Lanka Visit Kandy Muslim

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich sign Leroy Sane from Man City: offic ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6,718 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

4 minutes ago

African-American Individuals File Complaint Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Taking the measure of noise pollution during COVID ..

4 minutes ago

Burhan-like brave youth will give a befitting resp ..

12 minutes ago

144 POs among 636 arrested in June

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.