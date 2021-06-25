UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Escapes FATF Blacklist Due To Imran's Leadership: Advisor

Fri 25th June 2021

Pakistan escapes FATF blacklist due to Imran's leadership: Advisor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Friday said Pakistan has escaped (FATF) Financial Action Task Force's blacklisting due to the leadership and government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to a tweet of (PML-N ) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Information Secretary Mariyam Aurangzeb, the advisor said right now the money launderers are either fugitives or are in jail.

The main reason of country's inclusion in the grey list was the involvement of former first family especially former Prime Minister and the Chief Minister in the money laundering.

