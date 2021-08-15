Pakistan established as welfare Islamic state

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Tehsil President, PTI, Saleh Mohammad Khan on Sunday said the purpose of establishment of Pakistan was a welfare Islamic state where every citizen had equal rights and justice to prevail.

He expressed these views while addressing a function on the occasion of Independence Day at the residence of former Tehsil President, PTI Youth Wing, Asim Shah.

On this occasion, Tehsil Vice President Ayaz Khan, Joint Secretary Farrukh Jadoon Senior Vice President City Hassan Abdal Chen Weez Khan, Vice President Iftikhar Mughal Advocate, Information Secretary Babu Hanif Arain, Youth leader Umar Farooq, Dani Awan Azmat Awan sports and Culture North Punjab Region Vice President were also present.

Special prayers were offered for the security and integrity of Pakistan.

Addressing the function, Saleh Mohammad Khan said that It was important for the young generation to be aware of the aims and objectives of building Pakistan.