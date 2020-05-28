UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Established Nuclear Deterrence, Restored Balance Of Power In Region On May 28, 1998: ISPR DG

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:11 PM

Pakistan established nuclear deterrence, restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: ISPR DG

Pakistan had successfully established credible minimum nuclear deterrence on May 28, 1998 and restored balance of power in the region, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan had successfully established credible minimum nuclear deterrence on May 28, 1998 and restored balance of power in the region, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said.

The ISPR DG, in a tweet, said, "Armed Forces of Pakistan salute all those involved from conceptualisation to actualisation, especially scientists and engineers who made this possible. Long Live Pakistan."The tweet was also followed by the hash tag #YoumeTakbeer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nuclear ISPR May All From

Recent Stories

SEWA reports 16.7 percent increase in residential ..

12 minutes ago

India&#039;s lockdown to focus on 13 cities

27 minutes ago

AJK holds 22nd Youm-e-Takbeer - anniversary of nuc ..

1 minute ago

Chicken sellers fined for overcharging in Faisalab ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Governor expresses grief over the death of S ..

1 minute ago

Chohan shame PML-N for claiming credit to go nucle ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.