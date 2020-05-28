Pakistan established nuclear deterrence, restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: ISPR DG

Pakistan had successfully established credible minimum nuclear deterrence on May 28, 1998 and restored balance of power in the region, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan had successfully established credible minimum nuclear deterrence on May 28, 1998 and restored balance of power in the region, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said.

The ISPR DG, in a tweet, said, "Armed Forces of Pakistan salute all those involved from conceptualisation to actualisation, especially scientists and engineers who made this possible. Long Live Pakistan."The tweet was also followed by the hash tag #YoumeTakbeer.