Pakistan Esteems Cordial Ties With Bosnia & Herzegovina: COAS

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said Pakistan attached great importance to brotherly relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and was proud of strong bond of love and support between people of two countries.

The COAS was expressing his sincere views to Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic during his visit to General Headquarters here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and Pak-Bosnia and Herzegovina relations came under discussion, it added.

Both the dignitaries discussed enhanced bilateral cooperation in various fields including defence, technical expertise and joint ventures.

The Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina also acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region. He pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both brotherly countries.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour and laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs.

