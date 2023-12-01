Open Menu

Pakistan, Estonia Agree To Explore New Areas Of Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Pakistan, Estonia agree to explore new areas of cooperation

Pakistan and Estonia on Friday agreed to explore the areas of potential cooperation including at the level of educational institutions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Pakistan and Estonia on Friday agreed to explore the areas of potential cooperation including at the level of educational institutions.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia Kaja Kallas here on the sidelines of World Climate Action Summit.

The meeting was held at the Pakistan Pavilion which also showcased Pakistani art. This engagement provided an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and other issues of regional and global importance, including threats posed by climate change.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Kakar expressed Pakistan’s desire to develop cooperative linkages with Estonia particularly in trade & investment, higher education and information technology.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of regular high-level engagement and dialogue to realize the true potential of bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Kakar underscored the significance of exploring possibilities of strengthening economic ties.

Prime Minister Kallas agreed and welcomed the signing of the Convention on Elimination of Double Taxation between the two sides.

The two prime ministers discussed the importance of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence in dealing with food insecurity and enhancing agricultural productivity.

PM Kakar appreciated the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund and emphasized the need for concrete actions in the domain of climate action.

The Estonian Prime Minister said that climate change was an issue of global concern and must be addressed collectively.

The two leaders also agreed on the need for working together to address common challenges such as climate change and food security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Technology Education Estonia

Recent Stories

Saqib appointed President PAC Rawalpindi

Saqib appointed President PAC Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago
 SAU, BROOKE to work together for betterment, healt ..

SAU, BROOKE to work together for betterment, health of animals

4 minutes ago
 Complete shutdown observed in occupied Kashmir

Complete shutdown observed in occupied Kashmir

5 minutes ago
 Sikh leader's attempted assassination in US confir ..

Sikh leader's attempted assassination in US confirms Indian involvement in extra ..

5 minutes ago
 CPO inspects 7 police stations

CPO inspects 7 police stations

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy to Belgium calls on Minister-Presid ..

Pakistan envoy to Belgium calls on Minister-President of Flanders region

5 minutes ago
Photo exhibition to mark Pakistan-Netherland relat ..

Photo exhibition to mark Pakistan-Netherland relations anniversary inaugurated

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup

Pakistan squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup

30 minutes ago
 Mayor takes up issue of unpaid salaries, pensions ..

Mayor takes up issue of unpaid salaries, pensions of HDA's staff with LG Ministe ..

30 minutes ago
 DIG directs SSPs to beef up security for culture d ..

DIG directs SSPs to beef up security for culture day celebrations

30 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman hails bil ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman hails bilateral relations with Netherla ..

30 minutes ago
 CPO condoles over family killing in Dijkot

CPO condoles over family killing in Dijkot

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan