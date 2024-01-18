Pakistan, Estonia Envoys In UK Discuss Trade, Public Diplomacy
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Pakistan's High Commission in London Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday held a meeting with his Estonian counterpart Viljar Lubi.
Their "fruitful" discussion encompassed a host of issues including trade, public diplomacy, and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), according to the high commission's post on X.
The high commissioner shared details of Pakistan's candidature for the IMO.
Dr Faisal also expressed best wishes to Viljar Lubi for his upcoming visit to Pakistan.
