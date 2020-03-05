UrduPoint.com
Pakistan- EU Agree To Boost Collaboration For Development: Mandviwalla

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:33 PM

Pakistan and European Union (EU) have a shared agenda to promote peace and security for regional growth and economic development based on respect for human rights and values aimed at democratization of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan and European Union (EU) have a shared agenda to promote peace and security for regional growth and economic development based on respect for human rights and values aimed at democratization of the society.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla expressed these views during a meeting with EU Ambassador to Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara here at the Parliament House on Thursday, said a press release.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was given by ambassador of EU on the overall strategic engagement plan.

She said that the plan was acting as a driving force behind the EU's bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Parliamentary leaders and Senators from different political parties in the Senate were also present in the meeting.

They included Senators Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Sassui Palijo, Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Mushahidullah Khan, Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati.

It was informed that both Pakistan and EU aimed at strengthening cooperation in peace and security, democracy, rule of law, good governance, human rights, trade, migration, investment, sustainable development, climate change and other different areas.

The ambassador said that EU was Pakistan's 2nd largest trading partner.

She said that EU imports from Pakistan had increased as a result of GSP Plus award.

She also briefed the senators on the key components of development cooperation.

During the meeting, the parliamentary leaders called upon EU to play more proactive role on raising voice for rights of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir. They also called for enhanced collaboration in Agriculture, health and education.

They thanked EU for GSP Plus support and hoped that coming days would witness more support and enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation at different levels. Both sides agreed to continue such engagements for building synergies and achieving shared objectives of peace and development.

The deputy chairman said that Pakistan was keen to enhance mutual cooperation with European Union and strengthen institutional collaboration through enhanced linkages at parliamentary level.

He proposed that Members of both Pakistan and European Parliament should further engage in boosting mutually beneficial cooperation.

"We place our bilateral relationship with EU Parliament at a high esteem", the deputy chairman remarked.

The EU ambassador agreed with the views of the deputy chairman senate and emphasized for more cooperation and institutional linkages.

