UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, EU Agree To Boost Collaboration, Work For Development

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Pakistan, EU agree to boost collaboration, work for development

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has termed cooperation between Pakistan and European Union (EU) as significant and emphasized the need to further broaden the scope of mutual collaboration in different sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has termed cooperation between Pakistan and European Union (EU) as significant and emphasized the need to further broaden the scope of mutual collaboration in different sectors. Chairman Senate expressed these views during a meeting with EU Ambassador to Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara here at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The EU Ambassador briefed the Chairman Senate about the development cooperation which is acting as a driving force behind the EU's bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan is keen to enhance mutual cooperation with European Union and strengthen institutional collaboration through enhanced linkages at parliamentary level. "We place our bilateral relationship with EU Parliament at a high esteem", Chairman Senate remarked. Chairman Senate said that the pandemic has created huge problems. He also expressed his condolences on the loss of human lives due the pandemic. EU Ambassador agreed with the views of Chairman Senate and emphasized for more cooperation and institutional linkages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Parliament European Union Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah, Indonesian National Nuclear ..

38 minutes ago

MNA Ali Jadoon expresses dismay over slow construc ..

9 seconds ago

Pakistan warns India any misadventure in GB, AJK t ..

10 seconds ago

Bulgaria makes masks mandatory in busy outdoor spa ..

12 seconds ago

New US jobless claims drop more than expected to 7 ..

13 seconds ago

PML-N, PPP politics based on hereditary: Shandana ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.