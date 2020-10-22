Pakistan, EU agree to boost collaboration, work for development

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has termed cooperation between Pakistan and European Union (EU) as significant and emphasized the need to further broaden the scope of mutual collaboration in different sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has termed cooperation between Pakistan and European Union (EU) as significant and emphasized the need to further broaden the scope of mutual collaboration in different sectors. Chairman Senate expressed these views during a meeting with EU Ambassador to Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara here at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The EU Ambassador briefed the Chairman Senate about the development cooperation which is acting as a driving force behind the EU's bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan is keen to enhance mutual cooperation with European Union and strengthen institutional collaboration through enhanced linkages at parliamentary level. "We place our bilateral relationship with EU Parliament at a high esteem", Chairman Senate remarked. Chairman Senate said that the pandemic has created huge problems. He also expressed his condolences on the loss of human lives due the pandemic. EU Ambassador agreed with the views of Chairman Senate and emphasized for more cooperation and institutional linkages.