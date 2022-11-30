Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2022) Pakistan and European Union have agreed to continue working together to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation.

This came into, during the 8th round of Pakistan-European Union Political Dialogue which held in Brussels.

The dialogue covered a broad range of subjects in the context of Pakistan–EU relations, as well as regional and global developments. Both sides underlined the importance they attached to their multifaceted partnership.

The Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem and Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary General of European External Action Service led their respective sides.

Acting Foreign Secretary appreciated the timely and invaluable humanitarian assistance and support provided by the European Union for the victims of the massive climate induced floods in Pakistan.

Taking note of the multiple, complex challenges confronting Afghanistan, the Acting Foreign Secretary reiterated the importance of sustained engagement of the international community with the Interim Afghan Government in order to ensure wellbeing of the Afghan people.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of the Political Dialogue in Islamabad next year.