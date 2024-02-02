Open Menu

Pakistan, EU Agree To Deepen Ties Under Strategic Engagement Plan

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 06:04 PM

Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic Engagement Plan

Pakistan and the European Union on Friday agreed to further deepen their relations in line with the Strategic Engagement Plan (2019)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan and the European Union on Friday agreed to further deepen their relations in line with the Strategic Engagement Plan (2019).

The agreement was reached in a meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 3rd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed global and regional issues, emphasizing the vitality of diplomacy in resolving disputes.

They also highlighted the need to develop partnerships to tackle global challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan European Union Brussels 2019 Agreement

Recent Stories

Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan

Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan

5 minutes ago
 PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawa ..

PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawar

5 minutes ago
 PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto

PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto

5 minutes ago
 DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with edu ..

DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with educational artwork

5 minutes ago
 Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his m ..

Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his marriage

15 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur ..

Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR

35 minutes ago
Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

57 minutes ago
 Indian captain impressed with Pakistan’s hospita ..

Indian captain impressed with Pakistan’s hospitality as Davis Cup tie commence ..

20 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

3 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

20 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

20 minutes ago
 PHA takes over underpass horticulture maintenance ..

PHA takes over underpass horticulture maintenance in Lahore

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan