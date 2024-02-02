Pakistan, EU Agree To Deepen Ties Under Strategic Engagement Plan
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 06:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan and the European Union on Friday agreed to further deepen their relations in line with the Strategic Engagement Plan (2019).
The agreement was reached in a meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 3rd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed global and regional issues, emphasizing the vitality of diplomacy in resolving disputes.
They also highlighted the need to develop partnerships to tackle global challenges.
