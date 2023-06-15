Pakistan, EU agree to enhance Parliamentary Cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan and the European Union have agreed to enhance parliamentary cooperation.

The understanding to this effect was reached during a meeting between Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and EU Chair of delegation for relations with countries of South Asia Nicola Procaccini in Brussels.

The Minister of State stressed that stability in South Asia is imperative for global peace, according to a statement received here on Thursday.

Hina Rabbani Khar also held fruitful exchange with Rapporteur of Trade Monitoring Group for South Asia and member Sub-Committee on Human Rights Krah Max.

She also met Vice President of European Parliament and Rapporteur of new GSP Plus Heidi Hautala.

Speaking on this occasion, she said, "GSP Plus is an effective tool for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said, "It has an immense impact on growing EU-Pak trade especially job creation, increasing exports and inclusive growth." Hina Rabbani Khar also held meeting with the Chair of International Trade Committee Bernd Lange and discussed upcoming GSP Plus scheme and Pakistan position.

In her meeting with the Vice Chair of the Sub-Committee on Human Rights, Member of the European Parliament Bernard Guetta, the Minister of State briefed him on human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and also discussed developments in Ukraine.

Both sides agreed to enhance engagements in the future.