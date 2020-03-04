UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, EU Agree To Further Strengthen Trade, Economic Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:40 PM

Pakistan, EU agree to further strengthen trade, economic relations

Pakistan and the European Union on Wednesday agreed on the need to further capitalize on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations by further strengthening the current political engagements and trade and economic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan and the European Union on Wednesday agreed on the need to further capitalize on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations by further strengthening the current political engagements and trade and economic ties.

This was agreed during a meeting between Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Ambassador of the European Union, Ms. Androulla Kaminara here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister noted that the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP), signed by the two sides in June 2019, would be formally operationalized in 2020 through multiple scheduled engagements, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He appreciated the expanding trade ties between the European Union and Pakistan. The two sides committed to take trade beyond Euros 13 billion achieved in the year 2019.

The two sides discussed development cooperation in various areas of mutual interest including rural development, climate change, good governance, and energy.

The EU Ambassador also briefed the Foreign Minister on the projects currently under implementation across Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister shared Pakistan's perspective on the regional situation especially the human rights violations by Indian security forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed bythe BJP government in India.

The two sides welcomed the Afghan peace deal signed between the US and the Taliban, and hoped that an inclusive and comprehensive Intra-Afghan dialogue would follow, leading to durable peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan European Union Jammu June September Citizenship 2019 2020 Government Billion

Recent Stories

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates Humanitarian City receives 215 evacuees f ..

43 minutes ago

Hudson Institute hails UAE-India cooperation as mo ..

58 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage for citizen ..

58 minutes ago

Turkey's Unilateral Steps Damage Development of 'R ..

3 minutes ago

NDMA provides relief items to set up quarantine in ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.