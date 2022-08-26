UrduPoint.com

Pakistan: EU Allocates 1.8 Million In Humanitarian Assistance For Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Pakistan: EU allocates 1.8 million in humanitarian assistance for flood victims

The European Union is providing 1.8 million in humanitarian aid to families affected by flash floods across large parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The European Union is providing 1.8 million in humanitarian aid to families affected by flash floods across large parts of Pakistan. The aid funding will assist affected people in some of the hardest-hit districts of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic in a statement said: "Unusually heavy monsoon rains led to deadly flash floods in Pakistan. While the assessment on the ground is ongoing, we expect more than one million people having lost their homes and in need of direct assistance. The EU contribution underlines our commitment to the people of Pakistan and enables our partners to provide life-saving aid to those most affected.

" The funding is allocated to EU humanitarian partners operating on the ground to meet immediate needs of flood stricken families, including through the provision of temporary emergency shelter, food and clean water, cash transfers and Primary healthcare services.

This latest funding comes in addition to last week's allocation of 350,000 in aid to help people in Pakistan's flood-affected province of Balochistan.

The EU is funding humanitarian aid operations in Pakistan since the 1990s.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water European Union Million Rains

Recent Stories

Turkey, Sweden, Finland to Hold New Round of Talks ..

Turkey, Sweden, Finland to Hold New Round of Talks on Nordics' NATO Bid in Fall ..

40 seconds ago
 In India, Hindu extremists unleash an anti-Muslim ..

In India, Hindu extremists unleash an anti-Muslim pogrom

43 seconds ago
 US to Brief External Board on Russian, Chinese Spa ..

US to Brief External Board on Russian, Chinese Space Weapons in Early September ..

44 seconds ago
 Parliamentarians announce to donate one-month sala ..

Parliamentarians announce to donate one-month salary for flood affectees: Marriy ..

46 seconds ago
 Herrada escapes to razor-edge Vuelta triumph

Herrada escapes to razor-edge Vuelta triumph

20 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister Chaudhry Parv ..

Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.