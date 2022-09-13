UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, EU Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest, Promotion Of Bilateral Relations

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Pakistan, EU discuss matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations

Deputy Managing Director Asia and Pacific Department of European Union (EU) Paola Pampaloni Tuesday called on Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and discussed matters of mutual interest including the promotion of bilateral relations between the European Union and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Managing Director Asia and Pacific Department of European Union (EU) Paola Pampaloni Tuesday called on Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and discussed matters of mutual interest including the promotion of bilateral relations between the European Union and Pakistan.

The EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka and Additional Secretary Interior Momin Agha and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting issues of human rights, enforced disappearances, illegal immigration, human trafficking and criminal law reforms were discussed in details.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on the readmission agreement between Pakistan and the European Union.

The meeting also discussed action against elements involved in human trafficking and smuggling from Pakistan Paola Pampaloni appreciated Pakistan's role in the evacuation of Afghan nationals from Afghanistan after 15 August 2021.

The Minister said that the European Union is Pakistan's most important trading partner and the EU's GSP Plus status plays a key role in Pakistan's economic stability, he added.

Sanaullah said the interior ministry has taken action against illegal immigration, human smuggling and trafficking.

Paola Pampaloni said that Pakistan is an important partner of the EU and the constructive dialogue with Pakistan will continue in future.

"Pakistan and European Union are very happy to complete 60 years of diplomatic relations" he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Interior Ministry Rana SanaUllah European Union Progress August Criminals From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

24 criminals arrested during crackdown

24 criminals arrested during crackdown

37 seconds ago
 DG Rangers reviews security arrangements for Engla ..

DG Rangers reviews security arrangements for England cricket team's visit

39 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab condemns Swat blast

Chief Minister Punjab condemns Swat blast

42 seconds ago
 Punjab govt decides to merge PLDC into PHATA

Punjab govt decides to merge PLDC into PHATA

43 seconds ago
 Stocks slump, dollar jumps as US inflation runs ho ..

Stocks slump, dollar jumps as US inflation runs hot

4 minutes ago
 CCoP seeks public private partnership management p ..

CCoP seeks public private partnership management plan for 3 Discos

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.