Pakistan, EU discuss matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Managing Director Asia and Pacific Department of European Union (EU) Paola Pampaloni Tuesday called on Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and discussed matters of mutual interest including the promotion of bilateral relations between the European Union and Pakistan.

The EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka and Additional Secretary Interior Momin Agha and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting issues of human rights, enforced disappearances, illegal immigration, human trafficking and criminal law reforms were discussed in details.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on the readmission agreement between Pakistan and the European Union.

The meeting also discussed action against elements involved in human trafficking and smuggling from Pakistan Paola Pampaloni appreciated Pakistan's role in the evacuation of Afghan nationals from Afghanistan after 15 August 2021.

The Minister said that the European Union is Pakistan's most important trading partner and the EU's GSP Plus status plays a key role in Pakistan's economic stability, he added.

Sanaullah said the interior ministry has taken action against illegal immigration, human smuggling and trafficking.

Paola Pampaloni said that Pakistan is an important partner of the EU and the constructive dialogue with Pakistan will continue in future.

"Pakistan and European Union are very happy to complete 60 years of diplomatic relations" he added.