Pakistan, EU Envoy Discuss Ties
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 09:11 PM
Chargé d'Affaires of Pakistan's Embassy in Belgium Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi Friday held a meeting with Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Riina Kionka and discussed matters of mutual interest
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Chargé d'Affaires of Pakistan's Embassy in Belgium Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi Friday held a meeting with Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Riina Kionka and discussed matters of mutual interest.
In a post on X, Faraz Zaidi said, It was a pleasure meeting Riina Kionka. The interaction provided a timely opportunity to discuss the dynamic Pakistan-EU relations and explore ways to further deepen our cooperation for mutual benefit. Looking forward to continued engagement."
Recent Stories
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chairs meeting regardin ..
IG Punjab directs to increase search, combating operations across province
UNICEF appoints Zunaira Qayyum as Youth Advocate for Climate Action and Girls' e ..
Pakistan, EU envoy discuss ties
A solo fusion of Khattak and Kathak presented at NAPA
Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police in Attock
Police constable martyred, another injured in Attock gun attack
Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram
Timely distribution of books being ensured in schools: DEO Quetta
Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector
Police recover dead body hanging from tree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chairs meeting regarding crime control5 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab directs to increase search, combating operations across province5 minutes ago
-
UNICEF appoints Zunaira Qayyum as Youth Advocate for Climate Action and Girls' empowerment5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, EU envoy discuss ties5 minutes ago
-
A solo fusion of Khattak and Kathak presented at NAPA5 minutes ago
-
Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police in Attock12 minutes ago
-
Police constable martyred, another injured in Attock gun attack12 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram12 minutes ago
-
Timely distribution of books being ensured in schools: DEO Quetta12 minutes ago
-
Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab12 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector20 minutes ago
-
Police recover dead body hanging from tree20 minutes ago