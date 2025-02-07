Open Menu

Pakistan, EU Envoy Discuss Ties

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 09:11 PM

Chargé d'Affaires of Pakistan's Embassy in Belgium Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi Friday held a meeting with Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Riina Kionka and discussed matters of mutual interest

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Chargé d'Affaires of Pakistan's Embassy in Belgium Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi Friday held a meeting with Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Riina Kionka and discussed matters of mutual interest.

In a post on X, Faraz Zaidi said, It was a pleasure meeting Riina Kionka. The interaction provided a timely opportunity to discuss the dynamic Pakistan-EU relations and explore ways to further deepen our cooperation for mutual benefit. Looking forward to continued engagement."

