Open Menu

Pakistan, EU Express Satisfaction Over Bilateral Relationship

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2023 | 12:31 PM

Pakistan, EU express satisfaction over bilateral relationship

The both sides agree to enhance cooperation in migration and mobility, climate change, trade and investment and development of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2023) Pakistan and the European Union has expressed satisfaction at their bilateral relationship and resolved to maintain its positive trajectory.

The understanding to this effect reached during a meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President, Josep Borrell, at the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they agreed to enhance cooperation in migration and mobility, climate change, trade and investment and development of the country.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister also held meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

They discussed bilateral cooperation and reviewed progress made during 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations held in Islamabad in June this year.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad United Nations Russia European Union Progress New York June

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA today

Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA today

16 minutes ago
 FAO trains 23 ADAFSA experts and technicians on Ru ..

FAO trains 23 ADAFSA experts and technicians on RuralInvest Methodology

1 hour ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture explores importan ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture explores importance of parent-teacher partnersh ..

1 hour ago
 I2U2 Group consisting of UAE, India, Israel, and U ..

I2U2 Group consisting of UAE, India, Israel, and US announces launch of website

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2023

4 hours ago
Fujairah Crown Prince receives Minister of Culture ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Minister of Culture and Youth

13 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed approves DMI’s new strategy a ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed approves DMI’s new strategy and corporate identity

14 hours ago
 Liwa Date Festival &amp; Auction launched under p ..

Liwa Date Festival &amp; Auction launched under patronage of Hamdan bin Zayed

14 hours ago
 UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Thursday as ..

UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Thursday as DFM hits 8-month high

15 hours ago
 NYUAD researchers develop self-cleaning membranes ..

NYUAD researchers develop self-cleaning membranes boosting desalination efficien ..

17 hours ago
 Museum of the Future to host ministers, officials, ..

Museum of the Future to host ministers, officials, COP28 Committee during Climat ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan