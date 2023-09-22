Pakistan, EU express satisfaction over bilateral relationship

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2023) Pakistan and the European Union has expressed satisfaction at their bilateral relationship and resolved to maintain its positive trajectory.

The understanding to this effect reached during a meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President, Josep Borrell, at the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they agreed to enhance cooperation in migration and mobility, climate change, trade and investment and development of the country.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister also held meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

They discussed bilateral cooperation and reviewed progress made during 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations held in Islamabad in June this year.