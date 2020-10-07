UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, EU Hold 6th Round Of Political Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:45 PM

Pakistan and the European Union in their sixth round of political dialogue have held 'productive and fruitful exchange', encompassing areas of economic engagement, regional issues and COVID-19

The virtual dialogue held late Tuesday was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, European External Action Service, Enrique Mora.

The virtual dialogue held late Tuesday was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, European External Action Service, Enrique Mora.

The Foreign Secretary held "fruitful exchanges on political and economic engagement", the Foreign Office said on twitter following the dialogue.

The other matters that came under discussion included COVID19, situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Afghan Peace Process and Islamophobia.

The Foreign Secretary expressed commitment to "further strengthen partnership with EU".

Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora in a tweet termed as "very good and productive" his first meeting with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood during the Pak-EU 6th regular political dialogue, which he said "covered Pak-EU, regional issues, cooperation on peace and stability, human rights in Pakistan and COVID-19".

