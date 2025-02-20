Open Menu

Pakistan-EU Hold Counter Terrorism Dialogue

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 11:06 PM

Pakistan-EU hold counter terrorism dialogue

Pakistan and the European Union held their ninth Counter-Terrorism Dialogue here on Thursday

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and the European Union held their ninth Counter-Terrorism Dialogue here on Thursday.

The two delegations discussed cooperation on counter-terrorism, as part of their wider engagement on security matters in the framework of the 2019 Strategic Engagement Plan.

The European Union and Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and confirmed their steadfast commitment to fight it.

The dialogue allowed for an exchange on regional and global challenges, including the security implications of the situation in Afghanistan and in other areas, like the middle East.

Both parties confirmed the importance of a strong cooperation with international partners in multilateral fora. This includes the work in the United Nations' framework and in the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum, which the EU has been co-chairing since 2022.

The European Union and Pakistan also discussed areas for exchange of best practices and for concrete cooperation, with a focus on common actions on prevention and countering of violent extremism, recruitment and movement of foreign fighters, offline and online radicalization, combating terrorism financing and more topics that are relevant to address the growing challenges posed by terrorism.

The respective delegations were led by Maciej Stadejek, Director for Security and Defence Policy at the European External Action Service and Abdul Hameed, Director General for Counter Terrorism at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' ..

500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle Eas ..

7 minutes ago
 Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six N ..

Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations

7 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage

IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage

22 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest notorious peddler

Kohat police arrest notorious peddler

44 seconds ago
 Kohat prepares for Ramadan, admin ensures faciliti ..

Kohat prepares for Ramadan, admin ensures facilities and cleanliness

46 seconds ago
 Burundi forces flee DR Congo as conflict sparks re ..

Burundi forces flee DR Congo as conflict sparks refugee wave

48 seconds ago
13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

37 minutes ago
 Police hold flag march in Rwp

Police hold flag march in Rwp

49 seconds ago
 Pakistan-EU hold counter terrorism dialogue

Pakistan-EU hold counter terrorism dialogue

51 seconds ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case

ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case

11 minutes ago
 Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against ..

Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against itinerant groups

11 minutes ago
 RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road

RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan