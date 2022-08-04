Pakistan EU launch Multi-Annual Indicative Programme

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan and European Union (EU) here Thursday launched Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MIP) with initial grant of Euros 265 million earmarked for the period from 2021 to 2024.

According to EAD press statement issued here, the MIP, covering the period 2021-2027, was launched after call on meeting of the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

"This grant provided by the European Union will support the goals set out by the government of Pakistan in its Vision 2025" Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Mian Asad Hayaud Din.

The objectives of the current MIP are guided by the country's strategic development priorities and overall geopolitical programme of the European Commission (2019-2024), with the aim to further enhancing integrated cooperation, as outlined under the Strategic Engagement Plan (2019).

The indicative allocations for 2025-2027, as well as the possible modification of other substantial elements of this MIP would be carried out through an inclusive mid-term review of its implementation, jointly with national authorities and civil society.

The MIP will support Pakistan's Vision 2025 through a Team Europe approach together with the EU Member States.

The team approach would deliver on the EU's Global Gateway at country level and support a green economic recovery by collectively investing in and transforming the sectors that generate green jobs.

"The EU multiannual indicative programme for Pakistan sets out the EU's development strategic objectives in support of a stable, democratic and pluralistic Pakistan, in line with the EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan (2019), which frames the relationship between the European Union and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan" said EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka.

Earlier, during meeting the Ambassador of the European Union and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the reciprocal and congenial relations that Pakistan shares with EU and apprised the Ambassador that the development cooperation between Pakistan and EU goes back to 1976 and Pakistan is looking forward to further enhancement of relations.

Moreover, he highlighted the current flood situation in the country and apprised the Ambassador about the donor coordination in immediate flood relief during this disastrous situation.

The Ambassador appreciated the effort and further assured coordination between both parties on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).