Pakistan, EU Resolve To Enhance Cooperation In Various Fields

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan and the European Union (EU) on Monday reiterated their determination to enhance cooperation in various fields, including the GSP Plus status.

The resolve to the effect was expressed during a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and EU Ambassador in Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka.

Besides regional and international issues, the two sides discussed Pakistan-EU bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

FM Bilawal expressed the hope that cooperation in the economic sector including GSP Plus would continue to be beneficial for both Pakistan and the EU.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the growing bilateral relations between Pakistan and the European Union.

