UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, EU Strategic Partnership Enters Next Level: FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Pakistan, EU strategic partnership enters next level: FM

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the strategic partnership between Pakistan and European Union had entered the next level and Pakistan was desirous of enhancing ties with the countries in Europe.

He was speaking at a dinner hosted by him here in honour of members of European Parliament and Parliament of Romania.

Pakistan's ambassador to Romania Dr Zafar Iqbal accompanied the minister.

While welcoming the guests, the minister said Pakistan gave special significance to relations with Romania which was an important member of the European Union.

Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was focused on economic priorities, he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan – an emerging market of more than 200 million people provided immense opportunities for investment.

He said Pakistan was determined to expand economic and trade ties with all member countries of the European Union including Romania.

Members of Parliament of Romania and European Parliament welcomed the minister and expressed their desire to promote economic relations with Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Europe Parliament European Union Romania Sunday Market All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

17 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

1 day ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

1 day ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

1 day ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.