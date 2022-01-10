Pakistan, EU strategic partnership enters next level: FM

(@FahadShabbir)

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the strategic partnership between Pakistan and European Union had entered the next level and Pakistan was desirous of enhancing ties with the countries in Europe.

He was speaking at a dinner hosted by him here in honour of members of European Parliament and Parliament of Romania.

Pakistan's ambassador to Romania Dr Zafar Iqbal accompanied the minister.

While welcoming the guests, the minister said Pakistan gave special significance to relations with Romania which was an important member of the European Union.

Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was focused on economic priorities, he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan – an emerging market of more than 200 million people provided immense opportunities for investment.

He said Pakistan was determined to expand economic and trade ties with all member countries of the European Union including Romania.

Members of Parliament of Romania and European Parliament welcomed the minister and expressed their desire to promote economic relations with Pakistan.