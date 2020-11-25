Pakistan, EU to further strengthen cooperation through collaborative engagements: Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan's envoy to the European Union, Luxembourg and Belgium Ambassador Zaheer A Janjua and Nicola Procaccini, Member of the European Parliament and Chair of the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with South Asia have agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the EU in diverse fields through collaborative engagements.

During a virtual meeting while expressing satisfaction on the upward trajectory of relationship between the European Union and Pakistan, Ambassador Janjua said the recently held 5th round of Pak EU Strategic Dialogue as well as the 6th round of Pakistan-European Union Political Dialogue were reflective of continued engagements between the two sides.

According to a press release on Wednesday, Ambassador Janjua briefed MEP Procaccini about the existing collaboration between the two sides, especially in trade, investment, education, science & technology, people-to-people contacts, human rights and development cooperation.

Underscoring the importance of the mutually-beneficial GSP Plus, Ambassador Janjua hoped Pakistan and the European Union would continue to work together to mitigate the negative effect, of COVID 19 pandemic on Pak-EU trade, especially Pakistan's exports to the EU.

He said the EU was a traditional friend of Pakistan and a major trading and investment partner. The relations between the two sides were pursued through regular high-level engagements, robust institutional arrangements and structured dialogues, he added.\932