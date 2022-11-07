UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, EU Vow To Combat Together Against Climate Change

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Sharm el Sheikh: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2022) Pakistan and European Union have agreed to make joint efforts for combating the effects of climate change.

The understanding was reached during meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with President of European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of COP 27 summit in Egypt.

Underscoring the need for international cooperation to address challenges of climate change, the Prime Minister said the whole world will have to suffer the effects of climate change in future which developing countries are facing today.

He appreciated the cooperation of European countries in removing Pakistan from FATF's grey list and their spirit of helping the flood affected people in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and the European Union are important partners in achieving common goals.

He said there exists huge trade potential between Pakistan and European Union which needs to be taken to the optimum level.

On other hand, the PM urged the international community to come together to create a common charter for the survival of the planet.

He expressed these views during a meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the COP 27 summit in Egypt.

The Prime Minister thanked the people and leadership of UAE for helping flood affected people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister termed the commitment of COP 27 as a good omen to combat the effects of climate change.

The two leaders agreed to work together on issues related to common interests.

