Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

STRASBOURG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2023) Pakistan and the European Union on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell in Strasbourg.

During the meeting the Minister of State expressed Pakistan's desire to further enhance mutual engagements with the European Union, especially legal pathways to migration while addressing EU's concerns on readmission.

She also expressed satisfaction on the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the EU based on the Strategic Engagement Plan.

The Minister of State highlighted that Pakistan is engaging with the European institutions for building partnerships under various initiatives of the EU including the Global Gateway Strategy with a focus on green energy, and blue economies.

Underscoring the importance of trade and economic cooperation, she emphasized that the EU's GSP Plus framework has been mutually beneficial and instrumental in growth of trade between the two sides.

Hina Rabbani Khar highlighted the importance of decisive global action on climate adaptation, building climate resilience, and the importance of developed countries taking the lead in mobilizing climate finance.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the EU Foreign Policy Chief also exchanged views on regional issues and reaffirmed their commitment to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts.