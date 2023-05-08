UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, EU Vow To Strengthen Cooperation In Bilateral, Multilateral Fields

Published May 08, 2023

Both sides discuss regional as well as international issues.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2023) Pakistan and the European Union have reiterated the resolve to further strengthen their cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fields.

This came during meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and European Union ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka in Islamabad on Monday.

They also discussed regional as well as international issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said economic cooperation including the GSP Plus, will continue to be beneficial for Pakistan and the European Union.



