Pakistan evacuates 7,629 people from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan has evacuated around 7,629 people including diplomats, staff of diplomatic missions and international agencies, journalists- from Afghanistan.

Around 323 Afghan citizens were also arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday and proceeded to their next destinations.

According to details, the evacuation process was started on August 15. A total of 636 passengers were evacuated on August 15, 42 passengers on August 16, 385 on August 18, 299 passengers on August 19, 707 on August 20, 675 on August 21, 766 on August 22, 971evacauted on August 23, 1210 on August 24, 564 on August 25 and 564 on August 26.

Around 1051 people arrived via Torkham and 987 Pakistan nationals arrived by road.

Talking to APP, an Afghan evacuated citizen expressed pleasure on reaching Pakistan.

He said that his remaining family members were left in Afghanistan. However, he was feeling unsafe as he worked for the foreign embassy.

To a question, he also appreciated Pakistan Embassy in Kabul for issuing visas to many Afghan citizens in time of crisis as no other embassy was functional but Pakistan Embassy was there to serve the people. He said that people of Pakistan and Afghanistan were brothers and share same culture and values.

Another, Afghan citizen on condition of anonymity said that they were waiting for available flights for the last two weeks and at last evacuated and arrived in Pakistan to proceed next destination.

The evacuated people included senior citizens, women and number of children.

Another female Afghan citizen said that she came with the whole family as she worked with the foreign mission.