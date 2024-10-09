Pakistan evacuates 79 citizens from Lebanon, delivers humanitarian aid package

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A special flight arranged by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, successfully evacuated 79 stranded Pakistanis from war-torn Lebanon on Wednesday. The evacuees arrived at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, where they were warmly welcomed by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Sindh Industries Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

In addition to facilitating the safe return of its citizens, the NDMA dispatched a consignment of three tons of essential medicines to Lebanon on the same chartered flight.

This humanitarian aid package was a collaborative effort involving the NDMA, the Pakistan Army, and the Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), NDMA, Armed Forces, and representatives from the Al-Khidmat Foundation were present at the send-off ceremony at Jinnah International Airport, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to providing support to the people of Lebanon during this challenging time. The nation stands in solidarity with Lebanon, advocating for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.