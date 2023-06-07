UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) Strongly Condemns May 9 Violent Protests

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 10:16 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) here on Wednesday condemned the May 9 incidents and said that it was the responsibility of the departments concerned to prevent the attack on the GHQ gate and the Corps Commander's house in Lahore.

Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society, General (Retd) Faiz Ali Chishti, Liet General (Retd) Abdul Qayyum and others while addressing a press conference here at Rawalpindi Press Club said that today, efforts were being made to weaken Pakistan and Pak Army and conspiracies were being hatched in this regard.

He further said that the current assembly would complete its term on August 15 and if all the political parties did not reach a decision regarding the general elections then the Prime Minister should announce the date of the elections.

They said that all the elements involved in the May 9 incidents should be given exemplary punishment.

The propaganda being made against Pakistan and national Institutions on social media should be stopped by the government, they demanded.

Those who set on fire the pictures of the martyrs insulted them should be brought to justice, they said and urged the youth to come forward and play a role for the peace and prosperity of the country.

Many forces were working against the interest of Pakistan and hatching conspiracies to destabilize the country, they said adding, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working on the agenda for a long time.

Pakistan's existence depends as long as there is a strong army, they said, adding, today, under a conspiracy, efforts were being made to give the command of Pakistan in the hands of those who are not capable of it.

