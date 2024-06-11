Pakistan Exceeds Mitigation Efforts Resulting 8.7% Reduction In GHG Emissions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) In the face of global climate challenges, Pakistan has emerged as a nation grappling with the disproportionate impact of climate change despite its relatively minor contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions.
According to Economic Survey 2023-24, launched here by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the average temperature in Pakistan has increased by 1°C since the 1980s and is projected to continue rising. Climate change has significantly affected the Indus River Delta, situated at the confluence of the Indus River and the Arabian Sea.
With increased temperatures and rising temperature volatility, Pakistan will see increased climate related severities in the future.
The most serious effects of climate change in Pakistan are expected to increase severe drought and volatility in extreme precipitation events, leading to more mudslides and landslides.
Beyond its NDCs, Pakistan has exceeded mitigation efforts, resulting in an 8.7 percent reduction in emissions between 2016 and 2018.
The government, adhering to the GHG emissions trajectory outlined in Pakistan's NDCs 2016, aims to limit emissions to 1,603 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2e) by 2030.
Pakistan also aims to shift to 60 percent renewable energy and 30 percent electric vehicles by 2030 and altogether ban imported coal.
Pakistan, recognizing the role of nature in climate adaptation and mitigation, has developed robust natural capital restoration efforts, including the Green Pakistan-Upscaling and Protected Areas Initiative (PAI).
These programmes have also enhanced livelihood opportunities for the most vulnerable, including women and youth.
In addition, Pakistan has introduced several policy actions focused on mitigating greenhouse gas emissions from high emission sectors like energy and industry.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City sizzles as mercury reaches 44°C5 minutes ago
-
NHA portfolio comprises 123 projects with Rs 156.50 bln allocation: Economic Survey5 minutes ago
-
PIA completes pre-Hajj operation5 minutes ago
-
Sohail Jabbar Malik appointed as Special Judge on deputation basis5 minutes ago
-
Govt to present over Rs18 trillion national budget on Wednesday5 minutes ago
-
Conference on enhancing regional connectivity held15 minutes ago
-
Oil demand declines in nine months of FY 2023-2415 minutes ago
-
22,000 bikes to be delivered under PM's Strategic Reform Initiatives for Women's Mobility15 minutes ago
-
Book launching ceremony held at Alhamra25 minutes ago
-
Government taking proactive measures to control population growth, fertility rates25 minutes ago
-
Every challenge can be countered with unity: Interior Minister25 minutes ago
-
Rs 10.83 billion paid to 1873,557 beneficiaries under Benazir Nashonuma scheme25 minutes ago