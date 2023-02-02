UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Expects Cooperation From Afghan Interim Govt To Address Challenge Of Terrorism

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2023 | 03:33 PM

Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim Govt to address challenge of terrorism

The Foreign Office Spokesperson has said terrorism is a common threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan and we must take a strong stand against such entities that use violence against innocent citizens and law enforcement agencies

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2023) Pakistan expects sincere cooperation from the Afghan interim government to address the challenge of terrorism and hopes that Afghanistan will live up its commitments made with the international community and Pakistan in this regard.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, while replying to a question during her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

She said terrorism is a common threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan and we must take a strong stand against such entities that use violence against innocent citizens and law enforcement agencies.

The Spokesperson expressed Pakistan's resolve to root out the evil of terrorism and safeguard the security of every citizen.

She said we do not believe in accusations or finger pointing. However, we would reiterate our expectations that no country should allow its territory to be used for perpetrating terrorism against Pakistan. It is time that the commitments made to the world are fulfilled with sincerity and in good faith actions.

Responding to another question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan has a foreign policy that prioritizes developing good relations with all countries.

She said we have constructive dialogue with all countries, including Russian Federation, the United States, the European Union, and our neighbors. She said bilateral relations with Russia, including economic cooperation, will further deepen in future.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch informed that Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will undertake a two-day visit to Sri Lanka from tomorrow.

The Spokesperson said that the Minister of State will participate in the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka as a Guest of Honour. In addition to attending the Independence Day events, she will call on the Sri Lankan leadership and hold a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka.

The Spokesperson further said Pakistan and Sri Lanka have historic ties that have grown steadily in all aspects of bilateral cooperation.

We also have worked closely in multilateral forums including SAARC. The visit of the Minister of State would contribute to enhanced understanding between the two countries and signal Pakistan's support for Sri Lanka in a difficult time.

