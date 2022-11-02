Pakistan Expects Russia to Explain 'Baseless' Allegation About Nuclear Talks With Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad is seeking clarifications from Moscow on the statement made by Russian senator Igor Morozov about Pakistan allegedly discussing nuclear weapon development technology with Ukraine, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has said

"We are surprised by such an unfounded and baseless statement. It is without any rationale, and is entirely inconsistent with the spirit of Pakistan - Russia relations. We are seeking clarification on this from Moscow," ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Last week, Morozov, who is a member of the Russian upper house's defense committee, said that a Ukrainian delegation had traveled to Islamabad and a Pakistani delegation to Kiev to discuss technologies for developing nuclear weapons.

In late October, Moscow accused Kiev of making preparations to detonate a bomb with radioactive elements in Ukraine and then blame the use of weapons of mass destruction on Russia.

The Ukrainian authorities rejected the accusation, insisting on their commitment to non-proliferation. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called his counterparts in several Western countries to share Moscow's concerns, but they rejected the accusation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sent its experts to Ukraine to investigate Kiev's activities in connection with Russia's warnings. The IAEA will present the preliminary results of the inspection later in the week, Director General Rafael Grossi said.

Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Grossi on October 27 to consider that Kiev could quite possibly be cdeveloping a dirty bomb at other sites than those the IAEA mission had been invited to visit.