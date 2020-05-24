UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Expects To Wrap Up Probe Of Karachi Plane Crash In 3 Months - Aviation Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:12 AM

Pakistan Expects to Wrap Up Probe of Karachi Plane Crash in 3 Months - Aviation Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Pakistani authorities plan to finish an investigation into the recent plane crash in three months, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said during a press conference on Saturday.

On Friday, a Pakistan International Airlines passenger jet with 99 people on board crashed into a crowded neighborhood near the southern Pakistani city of Karachi. One two people survived the incident.

"We will try to fill the report on the investigation of the Pakistan International Airlines plane within three months," Khan said.

He added that Pakistan would pay approximately $6,200 to the families of victims as well as $3,100 to the two survivors. Those who had their property damaged by the crash will be compensated as well.

The plane's flight data recorders are said to have been discovered and passed to the manufacturer, Airbus, for deciphering.

