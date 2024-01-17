(@Abdulla99267510)

The move follows Tehran's alleged targeting of bases inside Pakistani territory, referred to as Green Mountain.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2024) In response to Iran's breach of Pakistani airspace, Islamabad announced the expulsion of the Iranian ambassador and the recall of its own envoy from Tehran.

"Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran, and the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, currently in Iran, may not return for the time being," saidForeign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during a press briefing in Islamabad.

The move follows Tehran's alleged targeting of bases inside Pakistani territory, referred to as "Green Mountain," claiming it was against a terrorist organization.

Iranian state media reported the use of drones and missiles to destroy the headquarters of the said group.

In addition, Islamabad announced the suspension of all high-level visits between Pakistan and Iran, both ongoing and planned in the coming days.

Pakistan labeled the incident as an "unprovoked and blatant" violation of its sovereignty, condemning it as a breach of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter. Baloch emphasized that Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this act, holding Iran responsible for any consequences.