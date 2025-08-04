Pakistan Export Skilled Workers To State Of Kuwait
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 07:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export skilled workers to the State of Kuwait, after a long time, Pakistan has been sending its skilled workers to Kuwait.
An official source told APP that due to the conducive and productive polices of the incumbent regime, the demand of Pakistani workers is increasing day by day in the international labour market.
He said that the Pakistani workforce who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience listed
below would be selected. Warehouse Supervisor, maximum Age 35 years old, education: Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree, communication English (read, speak, understand) is a must, Arabic language is an advantage, good customer service skills, having 3 to 5 years warehouse experience in Retail Warehouse like Agility, Sea gold, and other Logistics companies, or GCC experience
He said that the jobs of warehouse coordinator, warehouseman, carpenter, and unskilled workers, assistant furniture
Installer Driver courier / Logistics/delivery services) The applicants will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs.
500/- generated at the time of online application, the closing date of the submission of documents August 15, 2025.
