Pakistan Export Skilled Workers To State Of Kuwait
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 11:41 PM
Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), would export skilled workers to the State of Kuwait after a long time
Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), would export skilled workers to the State of Kuwait after a long time.
An official source told APP on Saturday that due to the conducive and productive polices of the incumbent regime, the demand of Pakistani workers was increasing day by day in the international labour market.
He said that the Pakistani workforce who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience listed below would be selected. Warehouse Supervisor, maximum Age 35 years old, education: Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree, communication English (read, speak, understand) is a must, Arabic language is an advantage, good customer service skills, having 3 to 5 years warehouse experience in Retail Warehouse like Agility, Sea gold, and other Logistics companies, or GCC experience
He said that the jobs include warehouse coordinator, warehouseman, carpenter and unskilled workers, assistant furniture
Installer, driver and courier/logistics/delivery services.
The applicants will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 500/- generated at the time of online application. The closing date of the submission of documents is August 15, 2025.
