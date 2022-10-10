Pakistan exports around 0.6 million manpower abroad this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with its attached departments including Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) had exported around 616,816 manpower to abroad this year.

Talking to APP an official, he said that since 1971 to till date Pakistan had sent over 13 million workers abroad in different categories that had fetched precious foreign exchange and helped support the national economy.

He said that Pakistan was exporting skilled and unskilled labour to more than 50 countries across the globe but mostly manpower demands were received from the middle eastern countries.

He said that 2,480 valid license holder Overseas Employment Promoters affiliated with the ministry were involved in exporting manpower abroad.

The incumbent regime, he said was seeking more options abroad to export the workers in technical fields to earn maximum remittances as the country lagged in this strata of technical manpower exports.

A number of technical training centers were established across the country to train workers before exporting the manpower abroad so that they could avail better employment opportunities and wages, he added.