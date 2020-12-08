UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Exports To US Exceeds $ 400 Mln: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Tue 08th December 2020

Pakistan exports to US exceeds $ 400 mln: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday revealed that Pakistan's exports to the United States exceeded $ 400 million in a single month for the first time in the history of the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday revealed that Pakistan's exports to the United States exceeded $ 400 million in a single month for the first time in the history of the country.

In a tweet, he said that Pakistani exporters sold goods to the United States in the month of October worth $ 430 million and in November $ 437 million.

"Was the opposition wanted to protest against such historic economic achievements of the government," he questioned.

More Stories From Pakistan

