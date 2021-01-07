UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Exports Up By 18.3 % In Dec, 7.2 % In Nov: Murad Saeed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:11 AM

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that exports of the country increased by 18.3 per cent in December while 7.2 per cent in November in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that exports of the country increased by 18.3 per cent in December while 7.2 per cent in November in South Asia.

In a tweet, the minister said that in November India's exports decreased by 8.4% and Bangladesh up only by 0.84%, while Pakistan exports showed upward trend by 7.2%.

While in the month of December 2020, India's exports decreased by 0.8%, Bangladesh down by 6.11% while Pakistan exports increased by 18.3%.

