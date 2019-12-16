Pakistan exports US$ 438.7 mln fish in 2018-19: National Assembly told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The federal government told the National Assembly on Monday that Pakistan exported US$ 438.7 million fish and fish preparations during the year 2018-19

Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza told the house during the Question Hour, that the present level of exports was only 15-20 percent of total seafood catch of local fishermen.

The exports were below the actual potential of the sector and there were various reasons for the decline, she added.

In a written reply of the ministry, it was told that the fishermen who actually catch the fish were poor, illiterate, less skilled and did not use eco friendly practices in line with international standards.

Karachi Fisheries Harbour was unhygienic and was in poor sanitary condition. Due to this reason, the importing countries put restrictions and non tariff barriers and even ban Pakistani seafood. Karachi Fisheries Harbour had also poor management of both liquid and solid wastes.

The infrastructure was poor and the roads leading to and from the harbour were in deplorable condition besides there was a defective drainage system.

Aliya told that the actual potential of seafood sector for exports had been identified for which a strategy had been under consideration.

The Ministry of Commerce had signed the phase two of free trade agreement with China which included preferential access for fisheries products.

She said in this phase of Pakistan China free trade agreement, zero duty was declared for 12 tariff lines of sea food.

She said this sector was neglected in the past, however the present government had released Rs 1 billion for the development of the sector.

The Parliamentary Secretary said awareness seminars for capacity building of fishermen and exporters and for product development will be arranged in Karachi and Balochistan.

International marketing tools for increasing exports of seafood would be used and participation would be made in international trade exhibitions. International trade delegations would be facilitated.

The Parliamentary Secretary said a series of meetings with the concerned stakeholders of provincial and federal governments and private sector was in process to revamp the fisheries sector for meeting the actual potential of country's export of seafood.