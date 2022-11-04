UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Exports Worth $161mln Via Torkham In Three Months: Sarhadi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan exports worth $161mln via Torkham in three months: Sarhadi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The export volume of Pakistani products to Afghanistan through the Torkham border was continuously increasing as during the months of July, August, and September the trade volume increased up to $161 million thus contributing $2.3 million to the national kitty.

Talking to the media at the Torkham border point, the Director of the Pak-Afghan Giant Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and President of Frontier Customs Agents Association, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said that easing of trade policies with Afghanistan, construction of modern terminal at Torkham and operationalization of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) had contributed to the improved export volume.

He said that the ITTMS project also includes a customs station, baggage scanner, walk-through gate, display center, warehouse, installation of forks for weighing vehicles, banks, offices of customs clearing and forwarding agents, and import, export, and Afghan transit from Afghanistan.

The Torkham border crossing would become the hub of trade activities in the region in the future due to the availability of clearance facilities and other facilities for the goods entering the trade, he said.

Sarhadi noted that following an agreement with Tajikistan there would be around 150,000 commercial vehicles movement on the border point on a daily basis that would ultimately promote the bilateral trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries besides providing employment opportunities to thousands in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Import Vehicles Tajikistan Chamber Hub Zia-ul-Haq July August September Border Commerce Media From Agreement Industry Asia Million Employment

Recent Stories

PTI announces countrywide protests against attack ..

PTI announces countrywide protests against attack on Imran Khan

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

12 hours ago
 Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in cit ..

Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.